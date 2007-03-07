TNT Signs Top Crew Chief for NASCAR Coverage

TNT has signed former NASCAR crew chief Larry McReynolds to a long-term contract.

McReynolds will be an analyst for TNT's Nextel Cup coverage beginning June 10 at Pocono Raceway.

McReynolds joins racer/analysts Kyle Petty and Wally Dallenbach and "play-by-play" (lap-by-lap?) announcer Bill Weber during race coverage and pre-race show but will also roam the track and pit areas for interviews.

McReynolds resume as crew chief includes 23 victories, 21 pole positions, 122 Top five finishes and 208 Top 10 finishes, as well as Daytona 500 victories with Davey Allison and Dale Earnhardt.