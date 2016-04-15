TNT, Shyamalan Partner on Horror Block

TNT has greenlit a 10-episode order of Tales From the Crypt, an anthology series from M. Night Shyamalan. The series, based on the EC Comics property, will be part of a 2017 horror block along with Time of Death (working title) from IM Global Television, and Creatures from Naegle Ink.

TNT is part of Turner.

"I'm really thrilled about the way this horror block is coming together," said Shyamalan. "That such a beloved property like Tales from the Crypt is launching our evening makes it an even more unique and exciting opportunity. Across the board, the level of talent has been very inspiring."

Time of Death is an anthology of season-long horror tales that unfold in real time, each one taking viewers hour-by-hour through a single "long night of hell." The pilot is written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy,with Shyamalan and IM Global Television's Mark Stern and Stuart Ford the executive producers.

"We couldn't be more excited to be in business with Night and TNT," said Stern. "Their enthusiasm for the pilot script has been obvious from the outset, and their Tales from the Crypt block is the perfect home."

Creatures is a psychological thriller about two former best friends who, at 12 years old, tried to cut out their classmate's heart as a sacrifice to an internet bogeyman they invented called Mr. Gorgi. Fifteen years later, the two young women have been released from a psychiatric institute into their small town in Alaska.

The horror block will feature both short and long-form storytelling, led by Tales from the Crypt, which is executive produced by Shyamalan, his partner at Blinding Edge Pictures, Ashwin Rajan; Endgame's James Stern; and Aloris Entertainment's John Santilli and Dan McKinnon.

Shyamalan’s film work includes The Sixth Sense, Signs and Unbreakable, and he’s executive producer of the TV series Wayward Pines.

HBO aired its own Tales From the Crypt series from 1989 to 1996.