TNT Sets Summer Premiere Dates

TNT's long-running drama The

Closer will premiere the first of its six final episodes on Monday, July 9,

the network said Thursday in announcing its summer schedule.

The swan song of the Kyra Sedgwick series will launch new drama

Perception, starring Eric McCormack

as an eccentric neuroscience professor recruited by the FBI, which debuts the

same night at 10 p.m. The Closer's

series finale on Monday, Aug. 13, will lead-in to its spinoff Major Crimes, starring Mary McDonnell in

a continuation of her Closer role.

TNT's "reimagining" of the classic series Dallas will premiere earlier in the

summer, on Wednesday, June 13, with a two-hour episode. The sophomore season of

last year's hit Falling Skies will

bow on Sunday, June 17, setting up new Amazing

Race-style reality competition series The

Great Escape to debut the following Sunday (June 24).

Returning series Rizzoli

& Isles and Franklin & Bash

will premiere Tuesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, and Leverage will bow Sunday, July 15, at 8

p.m.