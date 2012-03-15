TNT Sets Summer Premiere Dates
TNT's long-running drama The
Closer will premiere the first of its six final episodes on Monday, July 9,
the network said Thursday in announcing its summer schedule.
The swan song of the Kyra Sedgwick series will launch new drama
Perception, starring Eric McCormack
as an eccentric neuroscience professor recruited by the FBI, which debuts the
same night at 10 p.m. The Closer's
series finale on Monday, Aug. 13, will lead-in to its spinoff Major Crimes, starring Mary McDonnell in
a continuation of her Closer role.
TNT's "reimagining" of the classic series Dallas will premiere earlier in the
summer, on Wednesday, June 13, with a two-hour episode. The sophomore season of
last year's hit Falling Skies will
bow on Sunday, June 17, setting up new Amazing
Race-style reality competition series The
Great Escape to debut the following Sunday (June 24).
Returning series Rizzoli
& Isles and Franklin & Bash
will premiere Tuesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, and Leverage will bow Sunday, July 15, at 8
p.m.
