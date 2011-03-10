TNT Schedules Summer Premieres
TNT Thursday announced its summer premiere schedule,
including the debut dates of two new series Falling Skies and Franklin &
Bash.
Falling Skies, a sci-fi drama series from executive producer
Steven Spielberg will have a two-hour premiere on Sunday, June 19. Legal dramedy
Franklin & Bash will bow Wednesday, June 1. Both are scheduled for a
10-episode run.
Returning hits The Closer, featuring series star Kyra
Sedgwick in her last season on the show, and sophomore Rizzoli & Isles will
rejoin the lineup on Monday, July 11. Men of a Certain Age, Leverage, HawthoRNe
and Memphis Beat will also return.
Complete summer premiere schedule below:
New Series:
Franklin & Bash - Series premiere Wednesday, June 1, at 9
p.m. (ET/PT) - Season 1: 10 episodes
Falling Skies - Two-hour series premiere Sunday, June 19,
at 9 p.m. (ET/PT); regular timeslot Sundays at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) - Season 1: 10
episodes
Returning Series:
Men of a Certain Age - Premiere: Wednesday, June 1, at 10 p.m.
(ET/PT) - Season 2 continues: Six summer episodes
Memphis Beat - Premiere: Tuesday, June 14, at 9 p.m.
(ET/PT) - Season 2: 10 episodes
HawthoRNe - Premiere: Tuesday, June 14, at 10 p.m.
(ET/PT) - Season 3: 10 episodes
Leverage - Premiere: Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m.
(ET/PT) - Season 4: 10 summer episodes
The Closer - Premiere: Monday, July 11, at 9 p.m.
(ET/PT) - Season 7: 10 summer episodes
Rizzoli & Isles - Premiere: Monday, July 11, at 10 p.m.
(ET/PT) - Season 2: 10 summer episodes
