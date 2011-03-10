TNT Schedules Summer Premieres

TNT Thursday announced its summer premiere schedule,

including the debut dates of two new series Falling Skies and Franklin &

Bash.

Falling Skies, a sci-fi drama series from executive producer

Steven Spielberg will have a two-hour premiere on Sunday, June 19. Legal dramedy

Franklin & Bash will bow Wednesday, June 1. Both are scheduled for a

10-episode run.

Returning hits The Closer, featuring series star Kyra

Sedgwick in her last season on the show, and sophomore Rizzoli & Isles will

rejoin the lineup on Monday, July 11. Men of a Certain Age, Leverage, HawthoRNe

and Memphis Beat will also return.

Complete summer premiere schedule below:

New Series:

Franklin & Bash - Series premiere Wednesday, June 1, at 9

p.m. (ET/PT) - Season 1: 10 episodes

Falling Skies - Two-hour series premiere Sunday, June 19,

at 9 p.m. (ET/PT); regular timeslot Sundays at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) - Season 1: 10

episodes

Returning Series:

Men of a Certain Age - Premiere: Wednesday, June 1, at 10 p.m.

(ET/PT) - Season 2 continues: Six summer episodes

Memphis Beat - Premiere: Tuesday, June 14, at 9 p.m.

(ET/PT) - Season 2: 10 episodes

HawthoRNe - Premiere: Tuesday, June 14, at 10 p.m.

(ET/PT) - Season 3: 10 episodes

Leverage - Premiere: Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m.

(ET/PT) - Season 4: 10 summer episodes

The Closer - Premiere: Monday, July 11, at 9 p.m.

(ET/PT) - Season 7: 10 summer episodes

Rizzoli & Isles - Premiere: Monday, July 11, at 10 p.m.

(ET/PT) - Season 2: 10 summer episodes