TNT’s ‘Will’ to Debut July 10
TNT will debut Will, about a young and wild William Shakespeare coming of age in Elizabethan England, July 10 at 9 p.m.
Newcomer Laurie Davidson plays Will. TNT says the series is “told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare's recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance.”
Also in the cast are Olivia DeJonge, Ewen Bremner, Colm Meaney, Mattias Inwood and Jamie Campbell Bower.
