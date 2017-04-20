TNT’s ‘Will’ to Debut July 10

TNT will debut Will, about a young and wild William Shakespeare coming of age in Elizabethan England, July 10 at 9 p.m.

Newcomer Laurie Davidson plays Will. TNT says the series is “told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare's recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance.”

Also in the cast are Olivia DeJonge, Ewen Bremner, Colm Meaney, Mattias Inwood and Jamie Campbell Bower.