TNT Renews 'Southland' For Third Season
By Alex Weprin
Turner's TNT has renewed Southland for a third season. The police
drama initially ran on NBC but was picked up by the cabler for its second season last year when NBC
declined. TNT has ordered 10 episodes for season three, which will premiere in
January 2011.
While the series has not delivered broadcast numbers in
its six episode second season, it has performed solidly for TNT, delivering an
average of 2.7 million viewers, including 1.4 million 18-49 and
25-54.
"Southland is a challenging, visceral show
that engages viewers with its immersive style, provocative storylines and
complex characters," said Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of
programming, for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announcing the pickup.
"These qualities have made Southland a favorite among critics and
appointment viewing for an extremely loyal audience."
