TNT Renews 'Southland' For Third Season

Turner's TNT has renewed Southland for a third season. The police

drama initially ran on NBC but was picked up by the cabler for its second season last year when NBC

declined. TNT has ordered 10 episodes for season three, which will premiere in

January 2011.

While the series has not delivered broadcast numbers in

its six episode second season, it has performed solidly for TNT, delivering an

average of 2.7 million viewers, including 1.4 million 18-49 and

25-54.

"Southland is a challenging, visceral show

that engages viewers with its immersive style, provocative storylines and

complex characters," said Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of

programming, for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announcing the pickup.

"These qualities have made Southland a favorite among critics and

appointment viewing for an extremely loyal audience."