TNT Renews 'Southland' for Season Five
TNT has renewed cop drama Southland for a fifth season, the network announced Friday. The
10-episode order will premiere in February 2013.
Southland has
averaged 2.9 million total viewers in its fourth season, which had its finale March 20.
"This year, the show has not only solidified its impassioned
fan base, but also picked up some new young-adult devotees along the way," said
Michael Wright, president and head of
programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
The series, which
counts John Wells as an executive producer, is from Warner Bros. Television.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.