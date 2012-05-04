TNT Renews 'Southland' for Season Five

TNT has renewed cop drama Southland for a fifth season, the network announced Friday. The

10-episode order will premiere in February 2013.

Southland has

averaged 2.9 million total viewers in its fourth season, which had its finale March 20.

"This year, the show has not only solidified its impassioned

fan base, but also picked up some new young-adult devotees along the way," said

Michael Wright, president and head of

programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

The series, which

counts John Wells as an executive producer, is from Warner Bros. Television.