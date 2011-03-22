TNT Renews ‘Southland,' Picks Up ‘Perception'
TNT announced on Tuesday that the network will pick up Southland for a fourth season, ordering 10 new episodes of the cop drama.
Southland
recently completed its third season (its second on TNT) on March 8, and
saw viewership increase by 6%, averaging 2.9 million viewers.
"Southland
has been acknowledged by many critics as one of the sharpest, most
entertaining and most authentic dramas on television today," said
Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT,
TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
TNT has also greenlit a new show, Perception, ordering 10 episodes targeted for a 2012 premiere.
Perception
will star Eric McCormarck as a neuroscientist who helps the government
solve cases, and will also feature Rachael Leigh Cook, Arjay Smith and
Kelly Rowan.
"With
its blend of intensity, emotion, humor, smart storytelling, sharp
direction and a buzz-worthy performance from Eric McCormack, Perception is a hugely entertaining show we believe TNT viewers will love," said Wright.
