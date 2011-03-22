TNT Renews ‘Southland,' Picks Up ‘Perception'

TNT announced on Tuesday that the network will pick up Southland for a fourth season, ordering 10 new episodes of the cop drama.

Southland

recently completed its third season (its second on TNT) on March 8, and

saw viewership increase by 6%, averaging 2.9 million viewers.

"Southland

has been acknowledged by many critics as one of the sharpest, most

entertaining and most authentic dramas on television today," said

Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT,

TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

TNT has also greenlit a new show, Perception, ordering 10 episodes targeted for a 2012 premiere.

Perception

will star Eric McCormarck as a neuroscientist who helps the government

solve cases, and will also feature Rachael Leigh Cook, Arjay Smith and

Kelly Rowan.

"With

its blend of intensity, emotion, humor, smart storytelling, sharp

direction and a buzz-worthy performance from Eric McCormack, Perception is a hugely entertaining show we believe TNT viewers will love," said Wright.