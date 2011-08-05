TNT Renews 'Rizzoli & Isles' for a Third Season
TNT has renewed Warner Horizon Television's Rizzoli & Isles for a 15-episode
third season to launch in summer 2012, it was announced Friday.
The second season, which premiered this summer with 8.6 million viewers, will take
a brief hiatus from its current Monday airing after Sept. 12 and return in
November and December.
"This summer, Rizzoli & Isles has proven that last
year's record-breaking ratings were just the beginning of this show's
remarkable track record," said Michael Wright, EVP and
head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "With a
terrific cast, a top-notch production team and the kind of stories TNT fans
crave, Rizzoli & Isles is poised
to continue its success alongside blockbuster TNT series like The Closer and Falling Skies."
Rizzoli & Isles is produced by
Warner Horizon Television, Janet Tamaro's Hurdler Productions and Bill Haber's
Ostar Productions. Tamaro, who developed the series for television, serves as
executive producer alongside Haber for the second season. Joel Fields and
Michael Zinberg also serve as executive producers.
