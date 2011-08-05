TNT Renews 'Rizzoli & Isles' for a Third Season

TNT has renewed Warner Horizon Television's Rizzoli & Isles for a 15-episode

third season to launch in summer 2012, it was announced Friday.

The second season, which premiered this summer with 8.6 million viewers, will take

a brief hiatus from its current Monday airing after Sept. 12 and return in

November and December.

"This summer, Rizzoli & Isles has proven that last

year's record-breaking ratings were just the beginning of this show's

remarkable track record," said Michael Wright, EVP and

head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "With a

terrific cast, a top-notch production team and the kind of stories TNT fans

crave, Rizzoli & Isles is poised

to continue its success alongside blockbuster TNT series like The Closer and Falling Skies."

Rizzoli & Isles is produced by

Warner Horizon Television, Janet Tamaro's Hurdler Productions and Bill Haber's

Ostar Productions. Tamaro, who developed the series for television, serves as

executive producer alongside Haber for the second season. Joel Fields and

Michael Zinberg also serve as executive producers.