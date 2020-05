TNT Renews ‘Rizzoli & Isles,' ‘Major Crimes,' ‘Perception'

TNT has renewed three of its summer series -- Major Crimes, Perception and Rizzoli & Isles.

Rizzoli received a

15-episode fifth season to premiere in summer 2014. The drama starring Angie

Harmon and Sasha Alexander is averaging 8.4 million total viewers in live+7

delivery, up 6% over last season to rank as basic cable's No. 1 series

summer-to-date.

Major Crimes and Perception will each return for a third

season of 15 episodes next summer. Crimes

is currently averaging 6.7 million viewers in live+7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. with Perception drawing 5.6 million live+7 viewers

on Tuesdays.

TNT had previously renewed summer drama Falling Skies for a 10-episode fourth season.