TNT Renews 'Perception' for Second Season

TNT on Friday renewed drama Perception for a second season.

The network has ordered 13 episodes that will premiere in 2013.

In its first season, Perception is averaging 7 million viewers (Live + 7), with 1.8 million in adults 18-49 and 2.3 million in adults 25-54. It currently ranks second behind TNT's Major Crimes among basic cable's top new scripted series this year.

"Perception has captured the imagination of TNT's audience of armchair detectives with wonderfully intricate cases, emotionally charged situations and, of course, a terrific cast led by Eric McCormack," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. "Daniel Pierce is a truly unique and fascinating addition to television's pantheon of crime solvers. We look forward to seeing where Perception takes us next."