TNT Renews ‘Men Of A Certain Age'
By Alex Weprin
TNT
is bringing back drama Men of a Certain Age for a sophomore season. The
series, which stars and is executive produced by comedian Ray Romano, airs
Monday nights at 10 p.m. on the Turner-owned cabler. It has averaged 4.4
million total viewers through its first five episodes.
TNT
has ordered 10 episodes for season two, and has not decided when it will
premiere the new season.
"Men
of a Certain Age has been embraced by viewers and critics alike, making our
decision to renew an easy one," said Michael Wright, executive vice president,
head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in a
statement. "Men of a Certain Age [has]insightful storylines, highly relatable characters
and top-notch performances from Ray Romano, Andre Braugher and Scott
Bakula. We look forward to continuing our wonderful relationship with
everyone involved."
