TNT Renews ‘Men Of A Certain Age'

TNT

is bringing back drama Men of a Certain Age for a sophomore season. The

series, which stars and is executive produced by comedian Ray Romano, airs

Monday nights at 10 p.m. on the Turner-owned cabler. It has averaged 4.4

million total viewers through its first five episodes.

TNT

has ordered 10 episodes for season two, and has not decided when it will

premiere the new season.

"Men

of a Certain Age has been embraced by viewers and critics alike, making our

decision to renew an easy one," said Michael Wright, executive vice president,

head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in a

statement. "Men of a Certain Age [has]insightful storylines, highly relatable characters

and top-notch performances from Ray Romano, Andre Braugher and Scott

Bakula. We look forward to continuing our wonderful relationship with

everyone involved."