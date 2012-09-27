TNT Renews 'Major Crimes' for Second Season

TNT has renewed its Closer spinoff Major Crimes,

ordering a 15-episode second season of the drama.

The Warner Bros. crime drama, which stars Mary McDonnell, is

the year's top-rated new drama on cable, averaging nearly 7 million viewers. In

the key demos, Major Crimes is drawing 1.6 million adults 18-49 and 2.1

million adults 25-54, ranking it behind fellow TNT dramas The Closer

(which ended its run this summer) and Rizzoli & Isles.

Major Crimes' first season finale airs in mid-October

with the second season to return in summer 2013.

TNT has already renewed its other new summer dramas, Dallas

and Perception.