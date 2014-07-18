TNT Renews ‘Major Crimes,’ ‘Last Ship,’ ‘Falling Skies’

TNT renewed a trio of summer series on Friday.

The cabler handed out a second season order to freshman Last Ship, as well as a fourth season for Major Crimes. The network also renewed sci-fi drama Falling Skies for a fifth and final season.

The Michael-Bay produced Last Ship premiered to a strong 5.3 million viewers for its premiere last month, and has averaged over 7.2 million viewers (Live+7) over its first few episodes. Last Ship will see its episode count bumped to 13 for its second season, from the 10 it will air this year.

Major Crimes returned up for its third season with 5.2 million viewers last month, and has been drawing over seven million viewers (Live+7) this season. Major Crimes served as a lead in for fellow freshman drama Murder in the First, which has yet to be picked up for second season.

Falling Skies returned down this year with 3.7 million for its premiere last month, and has averaged over 5.5 million viewers (Live + 7) this season.