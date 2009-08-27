TNT Renews ‘Leverage'

TNT has renewed sophomore series Leverage for a third season. The one-hour drama, which stars Timothy Hutton, has averaged 4.1 million viewers, which is up from its first season and makes it one of the cablers stronger shows.

The network has already renewed freshman series HawthoRNe, which has averaged 3.8 million viewers.

Another sophomore series, Raising The Bar, is still awaiting a third-season pickup., as is freshman police drama Dark Blue, which premiered in July.

TNT, which is still the number two cable network in the country behind USA, has been losing viewers the past few summers. While it still has cable's number one program, The Closer, it has been unable to duplicate that hit, instead generating a number of well-received dramas, but none that has taken off like the Kyra Sedgwick- starring crime program.