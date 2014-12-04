TNT Renews ‘Legends’ for Second Season

Unlike in Game of Thrones, Sean Bean will last more than one season, as TNT has renewed Bean’s spy drama Legends for a second season.

The first season averaged 3.2 million viewers in Live+7 delivery and 6.5 million viewers across all platforms.

The series stars Bean as an undercover FBI agent working in the Deep Cover Operations division. It is based on the novel by Robert Littell. Legends is executive produced by Homeland’s Howard Gordon and Fox 21.