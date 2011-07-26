TNT Renews 'Franklin & Bash' for Season Two
TNT announced Tuesday the
renewal of Franklin & Bash for a second season consisting of
ten episodes.
The series
premiered on June 1 and has averaged 1.8 million viewers in both the 18-49 and
25-54 demos, as well as 3.9 million viewers in Live + 7, making it among basic
cable's top 5 new summer series.
"This summer, Franklin
& Bash has broken out as a hugely entertaining series with great
characters, sharp writing and a terrific cast," said Michael Wright, EVP, head
of programming, for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic
Movies. "We're thrilled that the show has drawn such a remarkably strong
following and look forward to bringing it back next summer."
Franklin &
Bash stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer as two unconventional lawyers
who work for a prestigious law firm. The series also stars Malcolm McDowell,
Dana Davis, Kumail Nanjiani, Reed Diamond and Garcelle Beauvais.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.