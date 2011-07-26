TNT Renews 'Franklin & Bash' for Season Two

TNT announced Tuesday the

renewal of Franklin & Bash for a second season consisting of

ten episodes.

The series

premiered on June 1 and has averaged 1.8 million viewers in both the 18-49 and

25-54 demos, as well as 3.9 million viewers in Live + 7, making it among basic

cable's top 5 new summer series.

"This summer, Franklin

& Bash has broken out as a hugely entertaining series with great

characters, sharp writing and a terrific cast," said Michael Wright, EVP, head

of programming, for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic

Movies. "We're thrilled that the show has drawn such a remarkably strong

following and look forward to bringing it back next summer."

Franklin &

Bash stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer as two unconventional lawyers

who work for a prestigious law firm. The series also stars Malcolm McDowell,

Dana Davis, Kumail Nanjiani, Reed Diamond and Garcelle Beauvais.