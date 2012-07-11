TNT Renews 'Falling Skies' for Third Season

As expected, TNT has renewed Falling Skies for a third season.

TNT has ordered 10 episodes with a 2013 premiere scheduled.

The show's second season is averaging 5.9 million viewers -- trending 18% higher than season one's average -- and ranks as basic cable's top summer drama in A18-49.

"Falling Skies is television storytelling at its very best, a powerful drama that's told on both an epic scale and on a deeply personal level," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. "With all the memorable and surprising moments taking place during the second season of Falling Skies, we can't wait to see what DreamWorks Television and Falling Skies‘ terrific production team and cast members have in store for season three."