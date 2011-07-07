TNT Renews ‘Falling Skies' for Season Two

TNT has renewed alien invasion drama Falling Skies for a second season, the network said Thursday.

Falling Skies, from DreamWorks Television and executive producer Steven Spielberg, stars Noah Wyle. The cabler has ordered 10 additional episodes, slated to air in summer 2012.

The series drew a Live + 7 audience of 8 million total viewers for its premiere episode, making it cable's top series launch of 2011. The debut on June 19 also attracted 3.8 million adults 18-49. Its first thre episodes have averaged 6.4 million viewers.

"Falling Skies is a true standout series, from its ambitious storytelling, high-profile cast and production team to its phenomenal success when it comes to international and time-shifted viewing," said Michael Wright, executive VP, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).