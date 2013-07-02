TNT Renews 'Falling Skies' for Fourth Season
TNT has renewed Falling Skies for a fourth season,
the network said Tuesday. The alien invasion drama will return in 2014 with 10
new episodes.
Falling Skies is averaging 5.8 million
viewers in Live + 7 delivery (up slightly from last year's 5.6 million
weekly average) and ranks asbasic cable's top scripted series with
adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 for the summer to -ate.
It debuted itsthird season to 4.2 million viewers (Live + Same Day) last month.
Falling Skies is from DreamWorks Television and executive
produced by Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Remi
Aubuchon and Greg Beeman.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.