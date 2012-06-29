TNT Renews 'Dallas' for Second Season

After just three episodes, TNT has renewed its Dallas reboot for a second season, the network said Friday.

The drama network ordered 15 episodes from Warner Horizon Television, with the new installments slated to bow in 2013.

"Dallas has been a success for us on every level: pitch-perfect writing, smart directing and buzz-worthy performances by a new generation of stars and their iconic counterparts," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. "With Dallas' top-flight ratings, robust growth through time-shifted viewing and the extensive online buzz, it's clear the Ewings of Southfork have once again captured the imagination of viewers."

Dallas scored cable's top scripted series premiere for the year-to-date, with its June 13 debut, drawing 7.8 million viewers in live + 3 for the two-hour launch. The show's first two weeks have averaged 6.9 million viewers in live + 3, with live + 7 data still being counted. With Dallas ranking as basic-cable's top new series year-to-date,TNT has claimed the top new show in the summer for a third year running, following Rizzoli & Isles in 2010 and Falling Skies last year. Among key demos, Dallas has averaged 2.1 million persons 18 to 49 and 2.8 million adults 25 to 54 for the season-to-date.

TNT also on Friday renewed its female cop drama Rizzoli & Isles for a fourth season. Season three has averaged 7.1 million viewers so far in its new Tuesday 9 p.m. timeslot.