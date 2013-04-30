TNT Renews 'Dallas' for Season Three

TNT has renewed Dallas for a third season, the network announced Tuesday.

The Ewing clan will return in early 2014 with 15 episodes.

In its second season, Dallas has averaged 3.8 million viewers in Live + 7 delivery, with 1.6 million adults 25-54 and 1.4 million adults 18-49. Larry Hagman, who played the lead role of "J.R. Ewing" in the original series as well as TNT's rebooted version, passed away during the season.

"Dallas has built a passionately loyal following with its expertly woven storylines, clever twists and turns and numerous outstanding performances by a cast that spans generations," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "Although we said goodbye to Larry Hagman and his iconic character J.R. Ewing this year, Dallas has many more stories left to tell, and the Ewing clan will continue to honor J.R.'s memory by keeping its audience surprised and delighted."