TNT Renews 'Cold Justice' for Second Season

TNT has renewed docuseries Cold Justice for a second season, the network announced Tuesday.

The series, which follows a former prosecutor and a former crime-scene investigator who try to crack small-town unsolved murder cases, will return in 2014 with 10 new episodes. Cold Justice premiered to 2.9 million viewers last month and had averaged 2.5 million viewers in Live +3/Live +7 blended delivery for its first season, which will air its finale Oct. 22.

Cold Justice is executive-produced by Law & Order and Chicago Fire creator Dick Wolf,Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Magical Elves, and Tom Thayer.