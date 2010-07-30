TNT Renews 'The Closer,' 'Rizzoli & Isles' and 'Leverage'

TNT has ordered new seasons The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles and Leverage, the network announced July 30.

It will be the seventh season for the Kyra Sedgwick hit The Closer, the fourth season for Leverage and the second season for new medical examiner drama Rizzoli & Isles. TNT has ordered 15 episodes each of The Closer and Leverage, and 13 episodes of Rizzoli & Isles with premiere dates targeted for 2011.

"TNT has enjoyed tremendous success on Sunday and Monday nights with Leverage, The Closer and Rizzoli & Isles," Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), said in a statement. "All three shows feature terrific casts, sharp writing and top-notch production teams. We look forward to continued success with new seasons in 2011."

The Closer is averaging 7.1 million viewers in its sixth season, up 7% year-to-year. The July 12 premiere of Rizzoli & Isles was watched by 7.6 million viewers. Leverage is currently averaging 4.1 million viewers in its third season.