TNT Renews ‘Boston's Finest,' Repeats to Air on CNN

TNT has renewed police docudrama Boston's Finest for a second season of six episodes to premiere in

early 2014.

As part of the pick-up, the series will repeat on sister

network CNN, which has been filling out its schedule with non-news programming

like Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown,

Ridley Scott's Crime of the Century

and the recently-greenlit Chicagoland.

The unscripted Boston's

Finest from executive producer Donnie Wahlberg (Blue Bloods) follows professional and personal lives of the men and

women of the Boston Police Department.

In its first season, the series averaged 1.3 million total

viewers according to Nielsen live+7 day ratings. It is TNT's first unscripted series to earn a renewal as the net experiments with more reality fare.