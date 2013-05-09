TNT Renews ‘Boston's Finest,' Repeats to Air on CNN
TNT has renewed police docudrama Boston's Finest for a second season of six episodes to premiere in
early 2014.
As part of the pick-up, the series will repeat on sister
network CNN, which has been filling out its schedule with non-news programming
like Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown,
Ridley Scott's Crime of the Century
and the recently-greenlit Chicagoland.
The unscripted Boston's
Finest from executive producer Donnie Wahlberg (Blue Bloods) follows professional and personal lives of the men and
women of the Boston Police Department.
In its first season, the series averaged 1.3 million total
viewers according to Nielsen live+7 day ratings. It is TNT's first unscripted series to earn a renewal as the net experiments with more reality fare.
