TNT Renews ‘Animal Kingdom,’ ‘Claws’

TNT has renewed two of its top scripted series, Animal Kingdom and Claws, after both shows delivered strong summer premiere numbers.

Animal Kingdom (pictured, top), which drew 4.3 million total viewers for its two-night, season-three launch last month, will return for a fourth season, while Claws – which drew double-digit gains among adults 18-49 in its June 10 premiere compared with its 2017 freshman debut – has been renewed for a third season, said network officials.

Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, Carolina Guerra and special guest star Denis Leary. The Warner Horizon Scripted Television-produced series is executive produced by John Wells, Jonathan Lisco, David Michôd and Liz Watts.

Claws is executive produced Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois and Eliot Laurence. The Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner Studio T-produced series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.