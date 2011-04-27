TNT, On Record NBA Playoffs Ratings Pace, Scoring Biggest Gains With Affluent Viewers

TNT's coverage of the NBA playoffs is not only off to the best Nielsen start in cable television history, but the network says it's delivering the biggest increase among affluent viewers of any professional sports league ever.

Coming off its most-watched and highest-rated season in its 27 years of airing the NBA, Turner Sports is continuing apace with those measures during the 2011 postseason.

Over its first 19 games, TNT's coverage averaged a 2.7 U.S. household rating, up 29% from a 2.1 last year, according to Nielsen data. Thus far, TNT has scored a 29% gain to 3.14 million households from 2.43 million, and posted up a 33% surge to 4.26 million viewers from 3.19 million last season.

