TNT Prescribes New Season For 'HawthoRNe'

TNT's medial drama HawthoRNe will live another year, after the "drama" network Wednesday greenlit a third season of the Jada Pinkett Smith-produced series.

TNT will produce 10 new episodes of the hit series, which stars

Pinkett-Smith as a caring but no-nonsense Chief Nursing Officer at

fictitious Richmond Trinity Hospital, according to network officials. Hawthorne's

sophomore season ended its primetime Tuesday run last month averaging

3.7 million total viewers, which was down from 4 million subscribers

during its 2009 freshman season, according to Nielsen.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.