TNT Picks Up More ’Librarians,’ ‘Major Crimes,’ ‘Murder in the First’

TNT has renewed a trio of series, including fantasy-adventure The Librarians and dramas Major Crimes and Murder in the First.

The Librarians, which will air its second season finale Dec. 17, is produced by Electric Entertainment with Dean Devlin, John Rogers, Marc Roskin and Noah Wyle serving as executive producers.

Major Crimes is currently in its fourth season and is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company and Walking Entropy, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by James Duff, Greer Shephard and Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace, Adam Belanoff and Leo Geter.

Murder in the First, which was picked up for a third season, comes from Steven Bochco and Eric Lodal and is produced by TNT Originals.

Less fortunate were Public Morals, Legends and Agent X, which were not renewed due to ratings woes.