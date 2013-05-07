TNT Picks Up Michael Bay's 'The Last Ship' to Series
TNT has ordered 10 episodes of action drama series The Last Ship, executive produced by Michael
Bay (Transformers) and starring Eric
Dane (Grey's Anatomy), the network
announced Tuesday.
Based on the novel by William Brinkley, Last Ship centers on a Navy destroyer whose crew and captain (Dane)
are among the few remaining survivors of a global catastrophe. TNT plans to
launch the series in 2014.
"The Last Ship has all the elements of a big
Hollywood blockbuster, from its epic storytelling to its top-notch cast headed
by the perfect leading man, Eric Dane," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner
Classic Movies (TCM). "Michael Bay and his fellow executive
producers have shaped William Brinkley's story and characters into an
exceptional drama full of action, suspense, tragedy and triumph."
Bay and his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and Andrew
Form will executive produce along with showrunner Hank Steinberg and Steven
Kane. Steinberg and Kane wrote the pilot, which was directed by Jonathan
Mostow.
Ship is the second
TV project for Bay in 2014 -- he already has the pirate drama Black Sails set up at Starz, which the
network announced Tuesday will bow in January of next year.
TNT and TBS will hold their upfront presentation for
advertisers on May 15 in New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.