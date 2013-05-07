TNT Picks Up Michael Bay's 'The Last Ship' to Series

TNT has ordered 10 episodes of action drama series The Last Ship, executive produced by Michael

Bay (Transformers) and starring Eric

Dane (Grey's Anatomy), the network

announced Tuesday.

Based on the novel by William Brinkley, Last Ship centers on a Navy destroyer whose crew and captain (Dane)

are among the few remaining survivors of a global catastrophe. TNT plans to

launch the series in 2014.

"The Last Ship has all the elements of a big

Hollywood blockbuster, from its epic storytelling to its top-notch cast headed

by the perfect leading man, Eric Dane," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner

Classic Movies (TCM). "Michael Bay and his fellow executive

producers have shaped William Brinkley's story and characters into an

exceptional drama full of action, suspense, tragedy and triumph."

Bay and his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and Andrew

Form will executive produce along with showrunner Hank Steinberg and Steven

Kane. Steinberg and Kane wrote the pilot, which was directed by Jonathan

Mostow.

Ship is the second

TV project for Bay in 2014 -- he already has the pirate drama Black Sails set up at Starz, which the

network announced Tuesday will bow in January of next year.

TNT and TBS will hold their upfront presentation for

advertisers on May 15 in New York.