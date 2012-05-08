TNT Picks Up Medical Drama From David E. Kelley, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

TNT has picked up medical drama Monday Mornings from producer David E. Kelley and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta for summer 2013 premiere.

The series, based on Gupta's novel of the same name,

follows the lives of five surgeons over the backdrop of their

hospital's weekly morbidity and mortality conference. The show was

originally titled Chelsea General, a reference to the hospital where the series takes place.

"Monday Mornings

is a superb drama brought to life with passion by a gifted ensemble

cast and some of the best creative minds working in television today,"

said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS, TCM.

"David, Sanjay and their team have given us an outstanding addition to

TNT's stable of high-profile dramas, and we're very proud to have it on

the network."

Monday Mornings is produced by TNT Originals and David E. Kelley Productions. Kelley and Gupta both serve as executive producers.

The

series stars Ving Rhames and Alfred Molina, and also includes James

Bamber, Jennifer Finnigan, Bill Irwin, Keong Sim, Sarayu Rao and Emily

Swallow.