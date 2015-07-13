TNT Picks Up ‘Good Behavior’ Pilot from Chad Hodge

TNT has ordered a pilot for Good Behavior from Wayward Pinesshowrunner Chad Hodge.

The series, which will star Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, is based on a the Letty Dobesh series of books by Blake Crouch, who also wrote the series of books on which Wayward Pines is based.

Good Behavior marks Dockery’s first post-Downton Abbey TV role.

In addition to Pines and Behavior, Hodge is also developing Crouch’s Abandon for USA.