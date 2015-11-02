TNT Overhauls Spy Thriller ‘Legends’
Related: Starz’ Gritty Rookie Takes Viewers to Ballet
When TNT spy drama Legends returns for season 2 on Nov. 2, showrunner Ken Biller promises a less procedural and more “novelistic” approach, with parallel stories taking place in different time periods. Season 1 was filmed, and set, in Los Angeles; the new season was shot on location in Europe, primarily in Prague. “It’s fundamentally a different show,” says Biller, who notes that star Sean Bean is the one constant. “It looks very different, it feels very different, it’s tonally very different.”
Season 1 received tepid reviews. Biller, former showrunner on TNT drama Perception, was tapped by Howard Gordon to run the new season.
TNT made the season premiere available Oct. 23 on-demand, online and on mobile. A day after the premiere airs, TNT will offer episode 2 to subscribers. “It’s a pragmatic acknowledgement, and frankly a smart one, that viewing habits have changed,” says Biller. “Hopefully we can get people interested and engaged enough that they watch it when it airs.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.