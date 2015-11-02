TNT Overhauls Spy Thriller ‘Legends’

Related: Starz’ Gritty Rookie Takes Viewers to Ballet

When TNT spy drama Legends returns for season 2 on Nov. 2, showrunner Ken Biller promises a less procedural and more “novelistic” approach, with parallel stories taking place in different time periods. Season 1 was filmed, and set, in Los Angeles; the new season was shot on location in Europe, primarily in Prague. “It’s fundamentally a different show,” says Biller, who notes that star Sean Bean is the one constant. “It looks very different, it feels very different, it’s tonally very different.”

Season 1 received tepid reviews. Biller, former showrunner on TNT drama Perception, was tapped by Howard Gordon to run the new season.

TNT made the season premiere available Oct. 23 on-demand, online and on mobile. A day after the premiere airs, TNT will offer episode 2 to subscribers. “It’s a pragmatic acknowledgement, and frankly a smart one, that viewing habits have changed,” says Biller. “Hopefully we can get people interested and engaged enough that they watch it when it airs.”