TNT Orders Unscripted Series About Air-Ambulance Teams

TNT has added yet another unscripted series to its bustling

slate, this one centered on air-ambulance rescue teams.

The network has ordered six episodes of Life Flight

(working title), which will launch in early 2014.

Life Flight follows the teams from Memorial

Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where the Life Flight service was born. The

series also goes inside the Center as they try to save the patients. Life

Flight is produced for TNT by Fox Television

Studios and Boardwalk Entertainment Group, with Gary A.

Randall, Timothy Scott Bogart and Brad Bogart as executive producers.

The new pickup is just the latest for TNT, which has been

rapidly building up its unscripted slate. Premiering later this year are The

Hero, 72 Hours, Cold Justice (wt), Save Our Business (wt) and Marshall

Law: Texas (wt).

TNT debuted Boston's Finest on Feb. 27.