TNT Orders Unscripted Procedural Series With EP Dick Wolf
TNT has ordered Cold Justice (working title), an
unscripted procedural drama that will focus on unsolved murder cases.
Cold Justice will follow Kelly Siegler, a Texas
prosecutor for 21 years, and Yolanda McClary, a crime scene investigator
for the Las Vegas Police Department, as they work to help local law-enforcement
officers and families of violent-crime victims get to the truth. Cold
Justice is executive-produced by Law & Order and Chicago
Fire creator Dick Wolf,Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of
Magical Elves, and Tom Thayer.
The show will premiere in late summer, joining other 2013
unscripted premieres Boston's Finest, The Hero and 72 Hours.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.