TNT Orders Unscripted Procedural Series With EP Dick Wolf

TNT has ordered Cold Justice (working title), an

unscripted procedural drama that will focus on unsolved murder cases.

Cold Justice will follow Kelly Siegler, a Texas

prosecutor for 21 years, and Yolanda McClary, a crime scene investigator

for the Las Vegas Police Department, as they work to help local law-enforcement

officers and families of violent-crime victims get to the truth. Cold

Justice is executive-produced by Law & Order and Chicago

Fire creator Dick Wolf,Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of

Magical Elves, and Tom Thayer.

The show will premiere in late summer, joining other 2013

unscripted premieres Boston's Finest, The Hero and 72 Hours.