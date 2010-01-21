TNT Orders Three Series

TNT has greenlit three new original series, bringing the total

number of originals currently on the network to 10. TNT has ordered 10 episodes

of each series, with Delta Blues and Rizzoli & Isles debuting

in 2010, and an untitled project from Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks

Television coming in 2011.

The series are:

Delta Blues, an offbeat series starring My Name is

Earl's Jason Lee. The series follows Lee as a Memphis police officer who lives with his

mother. George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Liz W. Garcia serve as executive

producers.

Rizzoli & Isles is based on the mystery novels of

the same name by Tess Gerritsen. The series stars Angie Harmon as a Boston detective who works

closely with the medical examiner (Sasha Alexander) to solve crimes. The

Sopranos Lorraine Bracco also has a recurring role in the series. Janet

Tamaro and Bill Haber's Ostar Productions are executive producing.

The untitled alien invasion project from Steven Spielberg

and DreamWorks Television will star Noah Wyle as the leader of a ragtag group

of soldiers and civilians struggling to fight off an occupying alien force.

Spielberg, along with DreamWorks Television heads Justin Falvey and Darryl

Frank and screenwriter Robert Rodat are executive producers.