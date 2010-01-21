TNT Orders Three Series
By Alex Weprin
TNT has greenlit three new original series, bringing the total
number of originals currently on the network to 10. TNT has ordered 10 episodes
of each series, with Delta Blues and Rizzoli & Isles debuting
in 2010, and an untitled project from Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks
Television coming in 2011.
The series are:
Delta Blues, an offbeat series starring My Name is
Earl's Jason Lee. The series follows Lee as a Memphis police officer who lives with his
mother. George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Liz W. Garcia serve as executive
producers.
Rizzoli & Isles is based on the mystery novels of
the same name by Tess Gerritsen. The series stars Angie Harmon as a Boston detective who works
closely with the medical examiner (Sasha Alexander) to solve crimes. The
Sopranos Lorraine Bracco also has a recurring role in the series. Janet
Tamaro and Bill Haber's Ostar Productions are executive producing.
The untitled alien invasion project from Steven Spielberg
and DreamWorks Television will star Noah Wyle as the leader of a ragtag group
of soldiers and civilians struggling to fight off an occupying alien force.
Spielberg, along with DreamWorks Television heads Justin Falvey and Darryl
Frank and screenwriter Robert Rodat are executive producers.
