TNT Orders Third Season of 'Franklin & Bash'

TNT has renewed its legal series Franklin & Bash for a third season.

The series, which stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer, averaged 4.3 million viewers for its second season, a 10% increase from its freshman campaign. Franklin & Bash also averaged 1.8 million adults 18-49 and two million adults 25-54.

"Franklin & Bash, with its winning cast and some of the sharpest dialogue on television, is a refreshingly clever, light-hearted take on the courtroom drama," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS andTCM. "We look forward to spending another season with Breckin, Mark-Paul and the rest of the terrific cast and crew of Franklin & Bash."