TNT Orders Private Eye Drama From Shane Brennan
TNT has ordered an untitled private eye drama from NCIS:
Los Angeles creator Shane Brennan.
The series will be based around author David Baldacci's
popular literary characters Sean King and Michelle Maxwell, which will be played
by Jon Tenney and Rebecca Romijn. Michael O'Keefe, Chris Butler and Ryan Hurst
also star. TNT has ordered 10 episodes to premiere this summer.
The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios with
Brennan and Grant Anderson as executive producers. Karen Spiegel will be a
producer and Baldacci will serve as a consultant.
