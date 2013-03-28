TNT Orders Nashville-Set Docuseries

TNT has greenlit Nashville Confidential, a docuseries

centering on some of the country music capital's power couples from the

production company behind two of The Real Housewives franchises.





The network has ordered eight episodes to premiere in early 2014.

Nashville Confidential is produced by Evolution Media with Douglas Ross,

Greg Stewart and Alex Baskin serving as executive producers.





TNT is in the midst of beefing up its unscripted

slate. In addition to Nashville Confidential, it has current series Boston's

Finest, this summer's The Hero, 72 Hours and Cold Justice;

and the recently announced Save Our Business and Life Flight.