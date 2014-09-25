TNT Orders ‘Lumen’ Pilot From Spielberg’s Amblin TV

TNT has ordered a pilot for fantasy drama Lumen, from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and ABC Signature Studios.

The pilot will be produced by TNT Original Productions with Captain America: The First Avenger’s Joe Johnston on board to direct. Best-selling author James Frey and Todd Cohen of Full Fathom Five will serve as executive producers along with Amblin TV co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

In Lumen, the famous author of a best-selling series of fantasy books suddenly disappears, and a family of four finds themselves transported to the mystical alternate world that inspired her work.

TNT has already been in business with Amblin with sci-fi drama Falling Skies and the upcoming Public Morals.