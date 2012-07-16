TNT Orders 'Last Ship' Pilot Executive Produced by Michael Bay

TNT has ordered a pilot for The Last Ship, based on

the novel of the same name by William Brinkley.



The Last Ship centers on the survivors of a naval destroyer after a

global catastrophe wipes out nearly all of the Earth's population.





The pilot is from Platinum Dunes' Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, with showrunner

Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane serving as executive producers. Filmmaker

Michael Bay is also attached to the project as an executive producer.



