TNT Orders Docuseries on Finding Missing Persons

TNT has ordered a new unscripted series about finding missing persons.

APB With Troy Dunn (working title), features Dunn, an expert on finding missing persons. The six-episode series will also incorporate a social media app that designed to let viewers help finding missing persons.

The hour-long series premieres Friday, Jan 17 at 10 p.m., pairing with the second-season premiere of Cold Justice.

APB with Troy Dunn is from Shed Media US Dunn, Pamela Healey, Dan Peirson and Ted Haimes serving as executive producers.