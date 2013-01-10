TNT Orders Business-Makeover Reality Series
TNT continued to add to its growing unscripted slate
Thursday, ordering six episodes of Save Our Business (working title), a
business-makeover series starring British mogul Peter Jones.
The series will debut in late 2013.
In each episode, Jones will travel to struggling American
small businesses to try and save them from going under. Save Our Business
is from A. Smith & Company, with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed
and Frank Sinton serving as executive producers.
Save Our Business joins a robust 2013 unscripted
slate for TNT, which includes recent pickups, Cold Justice (working
title), Boston's Finest, 72 Hours and The Hero.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.