TNT Orders Business-Makeover Reality Series

TNT continued to add to its growing unscripted slate

Thursday, ordering six episodes of Save Our Business (working title), a

business-makeover series starring British mogul Peter Jones.

The series will debut in late 2013.

In each episode, Jones will travel to struggling American

small businesses to try and save them from going under. Save Our Business

is from A. Smith & Company, with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed

and Frank Sinton serving as executive producers.

Save Our Business joins a robust 2013 unscripted

slate for TNT, which includes recent pickups, Cold Justice (working

title), Boston's Finest, 72 Hours and The Hero.