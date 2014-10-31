TNT Orders Action-Drama ‘Agent X’
TNT has given a series order to drama Agent X. The series is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2015.
An action-drama, Agent X stars John Hephner as a super-secret agent and Sharon Stone as his boss, the vice president of the United States.
“Agent X is a perfect fit for TNT's expanding lineup of action-dramas," said Lillah McCarthy, senior VP of TNT and TBS original productions. "It's a slick, high-energy thrill-ride with lots of twists and turns, big action sequences and kick-ass stunts. And at the center of it all, we have an incredible cast led by Jeff Hephner, Sharon Stone and Gerald McRaney."
Agent X is produced by TNT Originals in association with Beacon Pictures. The series is executive produced by Armyan Bernstein and Stone, as well as William Blake Herron, who wrote the pilot.
