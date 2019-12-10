TNT Offers Weekend ‘Star Wars’ Marathons in December

TNT will feature weekend Star Wars marathons starting Friday, Dec. 13 and ending Sunday, Dec. 29. The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones air Dec. 13. On Dec. 14, it’s Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back.

Also featured in the marathons are Return of the Jedi,The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams, hits theaters Dec. 19.

The Star Wars saga follows the adventures of Luke Skywalker, a Jedi that possess an energy field binding all living things and the universe together that is known as The Force. Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and their crew of droids and aliens fight for the resistance against the ruthless Imperial authorities and restore freedom and justice to the galaxy.