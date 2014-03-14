TNT To Offer Nine Summer Scripted Drama Series

TNT will roll out an industry high nine scripted series this summer as part of its original programming lineup, the network said Friday.

The “drama” network will add three new original scripted dramas—The Last Ship, Legends and Murder in the First—to its current lineup of series such as Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes, Perception, Dallas, Falling Skies and Franklin & Bash.

The Steven Bochco-produced Murder in the First, debuting June 9, will star Taye Diggs as a detective investigating one murder across the entire length of the series, while The Last Ship (pictured and premiering June 22) will follow a Navy destroyer that is the keeper of a cure to a global pandemic. Legends, based on the award-winning book by spy novelist Robert Littell, debuts Aug. 20, according to the network.

