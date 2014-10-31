TNT Notches 4 Million for LeBron’s Cleveland Return

Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks spoiled LeBron James’ return to Cleveland on Thursday night, with 4 million viewers tuning in the see the new-look Cavs drop their opener.

The 4 million was almost double what TNT drew for its opening game on Tuesday between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks and up 51% over the same slot last season, which also featured the Knicks.

The back end of the opening doubleheader, featuring the Los Angeles Clippers outlasting the Oklahoma City Thunder, drew 1.8 million viewers. TNT averaged 2.9 million for the two games, up 21% over the Turner network’s opening Thursday doubleheader last season.