TNT Nets 9 Million Viewers for All-Star Game

The 2011 NBA All-Star Game

on TNT Sunday night was the most watched and highest rated since 2003,

attracting 9.1 million total viewers and earning a 5.2 household rating,

according to Nielsen fast national numbers. The game saw the West beat the East by a score of 148-143.

Compared to last year's contest, coverage of the game from Los Angeles' Staples Center grew 33% in

total viewers and 37% in ratings. The 2010 telecast was scheduled against the third night of NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The record 10.1 million viewers in 2003 was TNT's first presentation of the event and Michael Jordan's last appearance in the contest.

The previous day, the NBAAll-Star Saturday Night was the most-watched in the event's 26-yearhistory, with 8.1 million viewers.

Combined with the Sunday game, the two events averaged 17 million total viewers

for TNT.