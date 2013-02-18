TNT Nets 8M Viewers for NBA All-Star Game

The 2013 NBA All-Star Game drew 8 million total viewers to TNT on Sunday night, an increase of 13% over last year's game, according to Nielsen.

The annual contest between the Eastern and Western Conference -- which was won by the West 143-138 -- was up 6% among adults 18-49 (4.49 million) and rose 13% with adults 25-54 (4.07 million). The telecast also improved with men 25-54 by 9% to 2.71 million.

Locally, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale had the highest mark of any market with a 12.6 HH rating. That was followed by San Antonio (9.9); Memphis (9.7); Los Angeles (9.4) and Oklahoma City (8.9). Houston, the host city, was right behind with a 8.3 rating.

According to Bluefin, TNT's coverage of the NBA All-Star Game generated 3.4 million comments across social platforms to become the most-discussed telecast of the week.