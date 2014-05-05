TNT Nets 19% Ratings Gain With NBA First Round

TNT scored a 19% ratings gain for its coverage of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs, averaging just over 4 million viewers for its 26 telecasts.

The 4 million was the Turner net’s best average viewership for a first round since 2011. TNT’s numbers were buoyed from a Saturday that featured a triple-header of Game 7s, led by the Los Angeles Clippers’ narrow win over the Golden State Warriors in the third game, which drew 6 million viewers.

The 8 p.m. game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies drew 5.8 million viewers while the 5:30 p.m. contest between the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks averaged 3.5 million viewers.

Studio show Inside the NBA averaged 1.8 million total viewers during the first round, 6% over last year.

TNT tips off coverage of the second round Monday night with a double header featuring the Washington Wizards against the Pacers followed by the Thunder hosting the Clippers.